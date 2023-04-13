Who is the toughest player to have played for Villa?

Dion Dublin of Aston Villa loses his cool as he head butts Robbie Savage of Birmingham CityGetty Images

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park podcast

Now known as the loveable host of Homes Under the Hammer, once upon a time Dion Dublin was a central defender's worst nightmare and one of Aston Villa's toughest players.

Always sticking his head in where it hurts, two major moments gained Dublin legendary status amongst Villa supporters.

During a Premier League game against Sheffield Wednesday in December 1999 the striker sustained a potentially life threatening broken neck, career ending for most mere mortals. However, Dublin was back in April 2000 scoring the winning penalty against Bolton in the FA Cup semi-final.

If that wasn't enough, during the Second City derby in March 2003 the striker received a red card for headbutting Robbie Savage, knocking him to the ground and initiating a 20-man brawl.

Read the full piece here

Tell us your selection for Villa's toughest player