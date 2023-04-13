Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park podcast, external

Now known as the loveable host of Homes Under the Hammer, once upon a time Dion Dublin was a central defender's worst nightmare and one of Aston Villa's toughest players.

Always sticking his head in where it hurts, two major moments gained Dublin legendary status amongst Villa supporters.

During a Premier League game against Sheffield Wednesday in December 1999 the striker sustained a potentially life threatening broken neck, career ending for most mere mortals. However, Dublin was back in April 2000 scoring the winning penalty against Bolton in the FA Cup semi-final.

If that wasn't enough, during the Second City derby in March 2003 the striker received a red card for headbutting Robbie Savage, knocking him to the ground and initiating a 20-man brawl.

