Anonymous: The problem with Hearts is that there is no Plan B when their usual style of play is not working. Yes, we have to play to a system but opposition managers are finding ways to stop the effectiveness of Hearts' play resulting in points lost

Kieran: Unfortunately, it just didn’t seem to go our way. Mainly due to a number of first team players being injured. Thought we went out with a bit of a whimper, Kingsley has been really poor as of late, along with Barrie McKay. It makes you wonder for all the noise we’re making about looking up, do these players get new deals? I don’t thinks so

Colin: I’m not sure a Hearts player other than keeper to stop a goal after 30 seconds touched ball before first goal. He is only Hearts player that can hold head up, kept score semi-respectable, could have been closer to double figures if not for him. Zero composure on ball or pressure out of possession, forget injury list, those selected never turned up