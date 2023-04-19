Former Chelsea player Gus Poyet believes "it is not a problem" that Blues owner Todd Boehly goes into the dressing room after games to address the players.

The new owner has been criticised for his involvement with the side, however Poyet has experienced these type of owners both as a player and a manger.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Poyet said: "If you say it from the beginning, I think it is not a problem. He is the owner, president and one in charge.

"He can go in any room at any time. The thoughts and what he says is a different matter. If you have a good relationship and understanding, you will know it does happen in many places and I have experienced it.

"Maybe the old fashioned ones will stay at the front door and wish them good luck before the game and shake their hands. But things change and football as well, it is part of their life and it is quite natural now.

"It is only coming out as Chelsea are not winning. If they were winning, they would say the opposite: 'Oh what a family - even their owner goes into the dressing room after the games.'

"It just depends on the situation."

