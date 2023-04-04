Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique has emerged as a frontrunner to become the new Chelsea manager. (Sun), external

Chelsea want to interview five managers for their vacant position, including Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Napoli's Luciano Spalletti and one other. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim and Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner are also under consideration. (Guardian), external

Chelsea's hierarchy have concerns over former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann's age of 35. (Sky Sports), external

Graham Potter has rejected the chance to take over as Leicester manager following his sacking at Chelsea. (Talksport), external

Potter will wait until the summer before taking his next job. (Mail), external

Chelsea have a verbal agreement to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez, 15, from Independiente del Valle in a deal that could be worth more than £17.5m. (Standard), external

The Blues have ramped up their interest in Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20. (Mail), external

Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the permanent signing of Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, from Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column