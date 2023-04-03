Manchester United's biggest problem this season has been the lack of goals, and the absence of Christian Eriksen has been critical to their recent dry spell, says ESPN's senior football writer Mark Ogden.

The prolific Marcus Rashford has been exceptional, particularly since the World Cup, but other than his exploits, Erik ten Hag's side have struggled to find the back of the net.

Sunday's toothless defeat at Newcastle means United will drop out of the top four if Spurs pick up at least a point at Everton on Monday.

"Their main issue is the lack of the threat," Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Casemiro being suspended is obvious but they have really missed Eriksen and the way he controls the game and the tempo.

"Without him, Bruno Fernandes is not as good or as close to the forwards and now their form has fallen off a cliff.

"I always thought once Rashford stopped, there was no-one to score."

While Eriksen and Casemiro are examples of Ten Hag's astute recruitment, other signings have not been as successful.

"Wout Weghorst is a trier, but he's really easy to play against," Ogden said of the Dutch striker who is yet to score a Premier League goal for United.

"And then they have overspent on Antony. He has one trick, which we've all seen but I think he's a been a mistake. They don't carry any threat away from home."

