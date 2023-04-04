Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Saturday's defeat at Manchester City was as poor a performance as I can remember from Liverpool. It was a completely one-sided game.

The most astonishing thing about seeing that happen is that we know City can do it to most teams in the Premier League, but Liverpool have been their greatest rivals in the past five seasons. Not any more, because there is a tremendous gulf between the two teams.

Defensively and in midfield, Jurgen Klopp's side were an absolute shambles so how can I back them to win at Stamford Bridge?

Equally, though, why would I back Chelsea to beat anyone at the moment? I made that mistake again at the weekend, when they huffed and puffed against Villa in Graham Potter's final game as manager.

I do think the Blues are better when Ben Chilwell is in the team, but they still don't take their chances.

This has got a draw written all over it but I am going to resist the temptation to say 1-1 and pick a winner. I am going to go for Chelsea, reluctantly, on the basis that Liverpool are so bad in midfield.

Jack's prediction: 0-0

