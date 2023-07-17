Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Romelu Lukaku's future is being blocked by the ongoing uncertainty around Spurs striker Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain are both interested in the England skipper and are putting off looking at alternatives until they know for sure whether Tottenham are going to sell or not.

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani are alternatives while, clearly, if Kane leaves, Tottenham need a forward.

Lukaku can only wait and see what his options are when the situation becomes a bit clearer.

However, it is unlikely the Belgian will return to Inter Milan, having been left out of the Champions League final starting line-up by coach Simone Inzaghi last month.

Lukaku is likely to be left out of Chelsea's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States when they leave later today.