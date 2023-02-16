Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC, external

He may not be everyone's cult hero but he is certainly mine, the French magician with a wand of a left foot, it’s Laurent Robert!

£10m from PSG had most Newcastle fans saying “who?” but, after his elegant free-kick against Manchester United at home, people realised the quality he had.

A truly special player who could be capable of producing anything on his day; a wonder cross, a 30-yard rasper or a piece of skill to make you go "wow".

The overhead backheel against Fulham and the two stunners against Spurs will live long in the memory, without forgetting the rocket at Anfield in the FA Cup.

He signed off his career at Newcastle in his pants waving the NUFC fans off, we certainly will never forget "Laurent! Laurent Robert! Everyone knows his name!"

