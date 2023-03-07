Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says Liverpool are "still a work in progress" and that the big win over Manchester United hasn't changed that.

Since their 5-2 thrashing by Real Madrid in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten, scoring nine and conceding none.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Sutton said: "I think we have been waiting for Liverpool to look more like themselves for most of this season.

"Do I think Liverpool have cracked it? Absolutely not. I think it was a bit of a freak and everybody will look to this result as the one where they really turned a corner.

"I don’t think they can turn round the deficit in Madrid, but it’s about finishing the season strongly. I still think the summer is going to be really interesting in terms of moving players out of the club and players coming in.

"From a Liverpool perspective, the performances of [Cody] Gakpo and [Darwin] Nunez were really important. I still think Liverpool are a bit of a work in progress and they are just scrapping for a top-four spot this season."

New York Times journalist Rory Smith added: "I’m inclined to agree with Chris that they are a work in progress, but there have been positive signs in the past few weeks."

