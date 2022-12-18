'A good day at the office' - Crawford

Midfielder Ali Crawford says St Johnstone are "full of confidence" ahead of their trip to Glasgow on Christmas Eve to face Celtic.

Crawford came off the bench against Ross County on Saturday when his side were 1-0, but his two-minute brace turned the Scottish Premiership game on its head and the 31-year-old was delighted with his contribution.

"You could say it couldn’t have went any better! Two goals in the bag, so all in all, it was a good day at the office," he told BBC Scotland.

"You probably could have said the break came at the wrong time for us. We were five unbeaten before the break and coming up here, a tough place to come, so going 1-0 down we knew we were up against it.

"To come out the other end of that with three points and six unbeaten, it continues the momentum and hopefully we can continue that throughout the festive period."

Callum Davidson's side welcome Hearts and Dundee United to McDiarmid Park but first travel to take on the league leaders before Christmas.

"A nice easy one next week!" he joked. "Obviously it’s going to be a tough game. You know what it takes to get something there, but we go there full of confidence and hopefully I get more minutes on the pitch."