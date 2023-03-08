Marcus Rashford has said there is "no point dwelling" on the 7-0 defeat by Liverpool and insisted that Manchester United hope to "put it right" when they take on Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday.

Rashford was honest about the shortcomings at Anfield, but said the players must put it behind them because the team has "come a long way" this season.

"Just losing against Liverpool is enough - the scoreline doesn't matter," he added. "When you lose a game against your biggest rivals, it cuts deep.

"Obviously it's disappointing, but there's no point dwelling on it as we can't change it. We just have to be thankful and grateful that the games are coming thick and fast.

"Because of all the principles we have had from the beginning of the season, we are still in a position to be fighting on all fronts. There are a lot of games to play and we want to play as soon as possible to put it right."

The England forward was keen to emphasise the positives of United's campaign so far and believes their methods will ensure they bounce back.

"It's nonsense [that United's players gave up at Anfield]," he said. "We have won a lot of big games playing our style this season and it's been a while since I could see that.

"We need to press the reset button, go back to basics and give 100% to try to win on Thursday."