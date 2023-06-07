Ross McCrorie says he "loved every minute" of his time at Aberdeen as he embarks on a new challenge with Bristol City.

In response to Aberdeen posting a video of some of his best moments at the Dons, the 25-year-old replied on Twitter: “Thank you for the past three years Aberdeen.

"I’ve truly loved every minute playing for this club and met friends for life.

“All the best to Barry, the staff and the players for next season. I’ll be supporting you all. Cheers, Rossco.”