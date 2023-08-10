Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

There is no doubt Newcastle liked some of the players Marco has listed [Moussa Diaby, Dominik Szoboszlai, James Maddison, Axel Disasi] and some fans were disappointed to see them sign for other Premier League clubs.

Of course, they will not get every player they have an interest in.

They have spent big - but sensibly - since the takeover – and have not got much wrong.

Mindful of the impact of football’s financial fair play rules, they try to get what they see as value for money in each deal they do.

Newcastle also do not yet offer the wages that other top clubs can.