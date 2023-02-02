Manchester United's deadline-day swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer does not initially have anything to do with Tottenham.

However, their instant ability to replace Christian Eriksen after his ankle injury last Saturday should be a stark reminder to Spurs of what they have lost, argues BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

"For me, there remains a big hole between the defensive part of midfield and the front free," he told The Far Post podcast. "They have still not replaced Eriksen."

The Denmark playmaker left Tottenham in January 2020 for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan - and the BBC Radio London team believe Spurs need a player of similar ilk to push them forward.

"They don't have many options," said Parry, "and that's part of the frustration Conte has talked about. They spend £40m on wing-backs but reaching the top four will be a big challenge.

"Former Charlton defender Steve Brown agreed: "They are quite predictable. Both Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski are runners and they do not have someone to pick the ball up in pockets, be intelligent and feed them accuracy.

"We'd like them to have that flair so they can open the game up a bit more."

Listen to the full Spurs discussion from 30'00 on BBC Sounds