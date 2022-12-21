Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is due to speak to the media at lunchtime for the first time since he extended his contract with the Blues.

Preparations for Thursday's encounter with Liverpool have been helped by the return of four more World Cup stars, Spain duo Aymeric Laporte and Rodri, Switzerland's Manuel Akanji and Netherlands' defender Nathan Ake.

With Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland also available, it means City will have a strongish team available, although there will be some youngsters involved as well.