Goalkeeper Zander Clark believes Hearts can take positives from their 3-1 defeat to Celtic on Wednesday.

Hearts took the lead at Parkhead through Josh Ginnelly, but were eventually picked off by the league leaders.

The former St Johnstone man is expecting a raucous atmosphere at Tynecastle when they meet Ange Postecoglou's side again on Saturday in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

“The performance for 75 to 80 minutes was top level", Clark said. “We’ve got to take confidence from the performance. I don’t think there will be many teams that go there and play at that level against Celtic.

“We need to focus on what we did well in the game and how we defended for long spells of the game and take that into Saturday.

“We’ve gone and given them a real test already, so at home on Saturday with the crowd right behind us it’s a chance to have a real go.

“It’s a massive stadium at Parkhead, but at Tynecastle the crowd are right on top of you. It will be packed to the rafters I imagine, so there will be a great atmosphere."