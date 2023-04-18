Brighton's technical director David Weir says having a clear pathway for players making their way into the first team has been key for Albion's success.

Seagulls legend Gordon Greer is working as the club's loans manager, which Weir says has been crucial in the development of players.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night club, he said: "It’s a really important role. All Premier League clubs now have a loans manager. Mitoma, Mac Allister and Caicedo have all been loans at some period.

"Julio Enciso hasn’t been a loan, he came straight into the building and we had to wait for him to be acclimatised. Now he is starting to show what we know he’s got.

"There has to be a pathway. We don’t have a massive squad so when Adam Lallana got injured, it opened up opportunities for Julio, for Evan Ferguson.

"It creates an opportunity and you have to have coaches that are willing to give opportunities to young players to get on the pitch. We’ve shown that we will play young players in the Premier League.

"You saw Ferguson start in the Premier League on Saturday. You saw Enciso score on Saturday. We do put players on the pitch and give them an opportunity and we have a decent reputation for that now.

"There’s an element of fortune in terms of bringing people in and recruiting people and players. There is always that element of best guess. We try to be as evidence based as we can."

