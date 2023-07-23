Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Philadelphia

Christopher Nkunku gives Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino something to think about in the striker role.

Nkunku made his Chelsea debut against Wrexham playing as a number nine. That may have surprised some watching, as he has the capability to play in a number of attacking positions.

Pochettino said he had to play the Frenchman there because, alongside fellow new signing Nicolas Jackson, the Blues have only two options for that position.

Against Brighton on Saturday, Nkunku scored for the second match in the row, showing his eye for a goal. His goal to draw Chelsea level after they had fallen behind to a Danny Welbeck strike was a clever finish.

In the post-match news conference Pochettino says he is going to look at playing both Jackson and Nkunku together during pre-season, but he hasn't been able to yet because of the varying fitness levels in the squad.

“For sure we will arrive in the next few games at the possibility to play them together. It is that the circumstance of the physical condition means that we need to use both to share the minutes,” Pochettino said.

On the game overall, the Argentine admitted to not being fully content, despite the 4-3 victory over their Premier League rivals.

"We are happy for the fans that they enjoy a great game," he added. "Of course, a coach is never happy when conceding goals.

"We need to work a lot to evolve in different areas of the team. I see many positive things. I am so happy with the attitude of the players and the staff.

"We showed a great attitude and energy against a team that did a fantastic job last season."

