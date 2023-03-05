Clark proud to continue Gordon legacy

Zander Clark says "I'm loving it here" as he continues to impress in goal for Heart of Midlothian following his summer move from St Johnstone and injury to Scotland number one Craig Gordon.

"It’s obviously unfortunate circumstances in which to get into the team, but I had to make sure I was ready to follow the big man’s legacy at the club," the 30-year-old told BBC Scotland after Saturday's win over his former team-mates.

"To go in and hit the ground running, I had to make sure that I was mentally prepared for it and physically prepared for it and I feel that I’ve done well since I went in.

"I think it was six months since playing my last game for St Johnstone and my first game for Hearts, so it was a lot of time without competitive football.

"You can do pre-season friendlies and mid-season friendlies, but to get that competitive edge to it, I had to make sure that I was ready to go and thankfully I’ve managed to go in and do well.

"I think it’s a great defensive unit we’ve got and, when they get breached, it’s up to me to then to produce a save to keep us in the game, so I’m loving every minute of it and hopefully it can continue.”