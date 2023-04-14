Aston Villa fan Hannah Gowen from the UTV Podcast said "a lot of fans really think we can push for Europe" and that she "is very happy to ride this wave" of going into every game thinking her team can win.

As talk of European qualification ramps up for Aston Villa, Hannah told The Football News Show that some fans will be wary of the challenges that could come with it.

She said: "It's obviously something that will be on the minds of supporters if it were to happen. "There are some areas of the squad that could do with strengthening, but it will always be a question of are Aston Villa ready?

"Whether we do it this season or next season, there will be different challenges that come our way but we have to at this point take what we are given.

"If anybody told us when Steven Gerrard left that we would even be discussing this we would have bitten your hand off. We have seen that we have a very talented group of players and on our day we can beat anyone."

