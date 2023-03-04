St Mirren v Celtic: Commentator's notes

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

St Mirren’s home form this season has been magnificent – fundamental to their push for a place in the top six and even a European qualifying spot – and no single result underlines that more than their victory over Celtic in September.

Their success in Paisley is founded upon defensive solidity and an impeccably-drilled team, with each player in no doubt as to his role within the unit – a testament to Stephen Robinson’s organisational and coaching nous.

When Jim Goodwin left just over a year ago, Robinson’s appointment may have felt like a slightly underwhelming one but he is on the verge of guiding the Buddies to their highest finish and European football for the first time in almost 40 years.

For Celtic, it feels like making a mark in Europe is the natural next step for a squad and a manager that is quite simply too good for the rest of Scottish football right now.

Ange Postecoglou has spoken previously of seeing revenge as a poor motivational tool for a football team, but there will surely be a desire to right the wrong of 18 September 2022, one of the few occasions his Celtic side has failed to turn up this season.

Then, they had the distraction of the Champions League and fielded a back four that featured Stephen Welsh, Moritz Jenz and Anthony Ralston. Not bad, but this time they will be at full strength and will look to do to St Mirren what they have done to every other team except Rangers this season – beat them on their own patch.