Manchester United fans Gaz Drinkwater and Joe McGrath have been discussing how their side can win the FA Cup final on Saturday in the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate Podcast.

Eric ten Hag's side face local rivals Manchester City at Wembley knowing they must win to halt their neighbours' pursuit of a treble last achieved in English football by United themselves in 1999.

Drinkwater said: "You need to de decisive on the ball - your centre-backs, your goalkeeper, your defensive midfielder. They need to have an exact idea of what they're going to do with the ball before they get it.

"It'll probably be Lindelof and Varane and Casemiro coming in - they need to know that as soon as they look up they're gonna have runners. Bombing down the left Marcus Rashford and whoever it is on the other side.

"They need to be ready to spot those runs and play that long ball. Those balls need to be precision, inch-perfect.

"Then we also need wingers who are on it that day, that can control the ball out the sky and have the idea as soon as they get it. No dilly-dallying, thinking 'what am I gonna do?'.

"You go at them, you run at them. Garnacho would be perfect for this game which is why I think he should start.

"That is how you beat Manchester City - you get at them with your pace and skill down the wings. If Man United don't have a good day, they will not show that skill down the wings."

McGrath also believes United's wide players provide the key to unlocking City's defence.

"We can't really go at them because their counter-attacking abilities are too menacing for us too deal with," he added.

"So the fine balance is having a little bit of possesion in the midfield but allowing our attackers to just try and go on these little runs, solo runs, that may end up causing a bit of murder in the box.

"I think the first-half is key. City can come out and finish a team off in the first-half. If we can hold on in that first forty five minutes, anything can happen in the dying moments of the game."

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds