Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds, in Oslo

Leeds United will open their pre-season campaign by facing Manchester United in Norway on Wednesday.

So far the squad that has travelled to Oslo is as follows: Kristoffer Klaesson, Dani van den Heuvel; Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh, Diogo Monteiro, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Maximilian Wober, Junior Firpo; Sam Greenwood, Jamie Shackleton, Sonny Perkins, Joe Gelhardt, Luis Sinisterra, Dan James, Mateo Joseph, Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter.

Leo Hjelde, Archie Gray, Lewis Bate and Darko Gyabi are possibly with the squad but the club have not yet confirmed which players are travelling.

Players not seen on the trip will include those who’ve just come back from international duty, those injured or recovering from long-term injury and those who could be sold or loaned out.

Wilfried Gnonto, Illan Meslier, Rodrigo, Crysencio Summerville, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen have all been particularly linked with moves away from the club this summer.

Charlie Cresswell, Helder Costa, Stuart Dallas, Ian Poveda and Jack Jenkins don't appear to be with the travelling group.

Injured duo Jack Harrison (hip) and Tyler Adams (hamstring) remain in England.

Joel Robles and Adam Forshaw are both out of contract but have been offered chance to train.