Man City's Maresca linked with Celtic - gossip

Enzo MarescaGetty Images

Enzo Maresca previously managed Parma in his native Italy

Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola's number two at Manchester City, is under consideration to replace Ange Postecoglou as Celtic manager. (Record)

Former Norway forward Jan Age Fjortoft says Celtic should look at Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen to replace Postecoglou. (Sun)

Celtic are expected to bank £5m in compensation from manager Postecoglou's expected move to Tottenham Hotspur. (Evening Times)

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is not interested in a return to Glasgow and plans to take time out before deciding his next move. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Celtic will fight to keep assistant John Kennedy at the club. (Sun)

