Martindale on new signings, finances and pressures of the job
- Published
Livingston boss David Martindale has been speaking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup opener against Brechin City this weekend.
Here are the key lines:
He’s “hugely impressed" with new signing Mikey Devlin's "character and ability” and says spending the final months of last season with Hibs “gave him the basis to get his fitness back up".
It’s been a difficult transfer window and Livingston have had to "shave a considerable amount off" off their budget but it’s made Martindale “more creative".
Key players have moved on this summer but Martindale is “extremely happy” with his three signings so far and is looking to add three more.
It’s been a “difficult process” with a new chairman, chief executive and squad upheaval but “it doesn’t feel different to any other year.”
Touched on the pressures of elite-level football as he joked even though he was on holiday he would still be on Whatsapp while pretending to read a book and says “you don't really get a chance to relax, you're probably just doing working in the sun.”