The Premier League's unsung heroes

The panel on BBC Radio 5 Live's latest Football Daily podcast have selected their unsung Premier League heroes.

Ex-Tottenham captain Ledley King and ESPN chief sports writer Mark Ogden have their say:

Michael Carrick

King: "A really intelligent footballer who went unnoticed. He was always in the right position at the right time. I played with him for 18 months at Spurs and really got to see how good he was. He was then an important part of that Manchester United team that did so well."

Mark Noble

Ogden: "For his longevity at West Ham and an amazing penalty record. Everything about him was class. He represented his hometown club so well and he deserved more England recognition."

Yaya Toure

King: "One of the best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen but he does not get the recognition he deserves. Those rampaging runs - no one could stop him."

Park Ji-sung

Ogden: "He made others around him better and every good team needs a Park in it. Sir Alex Ferguson loved him and he could play as well. A box-to-box midfielder who compromised his game at times for others."

Branislav Ivanovic

King: "He was no frills and such a tough competitor but he was quick as well. For a left winger coming up against him, he was strong as an ox but had that turn of pace. He'd barge them out of the way and take the ball."

Peter Crouch

King: "I was one of his biggest fans. We sold him at 19 for £60,000 and then bought him back 10 years later. He needed a bit of time to grow into his body but then to have his career, he really is an unsung hero."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds