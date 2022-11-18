D﻿undee United have appointed defender Charlie Mulgrew as a first-team coach.

T﻿he 36-year-old will continue as a player at Tannadice despite taking this first step into coaching.

Mulgrew, who is in his second spell with the club, joins head coach Liam Fox's coaching set-up alongside Steve Crawford, Dave Bowman and Craig Hinchliffe.

The defender re-joined United in the summer of 2021 and has played almost 50 times for the Tangerines during his second spell on Tayside despite recently missing games with a thigh injury.

M﻿ulgrew told the club's website, external “I love being at Dundee United and this is a fabulous opportunity for me to take up a coaching role.

"I still have a lot to offer on the pitch for the club, but this opens my future to learn and grow as a coach.

"I will do whatever it takes to help this club achieve its targets and it was an easy decision when Liam asked me to step up and become part of the coaching set up."

Fox added: “Since he returned to the club, Charlie has been an example of professionalism. He has set the standard in both training and matches and he will bring this to the coaching role.

"I have asked him to take this step because I see the value of Charlie both as a player and as a coach."