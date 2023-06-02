Manchester football fans have been eagerly awaiting the FA Cup showdown between City and United on Saturday.

It's undoubtedly a huge game, but in the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate Podcast, club fans Gaz Drinkwater and Joe McGrath discuss just how monumental this game could be.

"There are some who would say this is one of Manchester United's biggest games ever," said Drinkwater.

"Obviously you've got European finals and days where we were going to win the Premier League, but in terms of holding United's legacy, this game is so important.

"Winning the FA Cup would change a good season into a great season. If we go into next season having beaten City in a FA Cup final, having won the league cup and having finished third, then that's a fantastic season to build on."

McGrath echoed this and added: "There's so much riding on it. There's Erik ten Hag's start to his United career as winning two domestic cups and getting third is probably one of the best starts for any manager, even Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Pep Guardiola didn't have this success in his first year, Jurgen Klopp didn't either.

"When you look at the legacy we have and the legacy of being the only English club to win the Treble, we hold that in such high regard.

"There are DVDs, there are documentaries and we reflect on it every year - that could be mirrored by our closest rivals this year."

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds.