This is the first meeting between Manchester City and Inter Milan. It’s the first time the first competitive meeting between two sides has been in a Champions League final since Liverpool faced AC Milan in 2005.

City have only appeared in two previous major European finals, beating Polish side Gornik Zabrze 2-1 in the 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup final, before losing the 2021 Champions League final 1-0 to Chelsea.

In the Champions League this season, City have recovered the ball and initiated their sequences of play at an average of 47.2 metres from their own goal – the highest up the field of any team.

Jack Grealish has created 35 chances for City this season, the most by an English player in a season on record.

Erling Haaland has scored 12 Champions League goals this season, the joint most by a player for an English club along with Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 for Manchester United. He’s failed to score in his past two appearances in the competition, never before going three consecutive games without a goal.

Rodri has completed more passes under pressure than any other player in the Champions League this season (681). Among all players to attempt 300 or more passes while under pressure, only Marco Verratti (91.7%) has a higher completion rate than Rodri (91.3%) this term.