Newcastle are preparing a surprise move for veteran Italy and Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 36, to add experience ahead of their Champions League campaign. (TEAMtalk), external

Meanwhile, Leicester City are willing to sell 25-year-old winger Harvey Barnes for £40m to help fund a squad rebuild, amid interest from Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham. (Leicester Mercury), external

