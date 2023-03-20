We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Rob: Emery is starting to get his players understanding what he wants from them. This was a controlled performance and could easily have been five or six for Villa, though Bournemouth worked hard throughout. Villa can now look upwards - let’s see how high we can finish!

Callum: John McGinn’s form recently has to be picked up on. We thought Aston Villa would miss Boubacar Kamara, but McGinn slotted in to the CDM role and has had two solid performances in the base of midfield. Even before that, he was shining on the right of a midfield four, with two great assists against Tottenham and Everton. McGinn is massively underrated.

Tom: They are a good team with a manager that’s proven himself at Villarreal and a mixture of experience and youth in their squad. If they they want to push themselves, I think that they can easily challenge for a Europa League or Conference League spot. I also think that if they make really good business, in three or four seasons they can push for the title.

Robbie: An amazing win for Villa! It just shows the improvements under Emery to keep it at 1-0. McGinn and Luiz were the best players on the pitch and definitely made the win.

Bournemouth fans

Mike: Why are we keeping O’Neil on? He is inexperienced manager and he can’t keep the team consistent. The games we can win we are losing. He needs to get sacked before he gets us relegated. He doesn’t know when to use substitutes, his team are inexperienced on the training ground and it's showing by injuries we keep getting. Time for him to be sacked.

Kevin: Looks like we’re winning the race to the bottom, another poor performance against a mediocre team. Desperate for a striker who can score.

Tom: Good to see David Brooks back in action. Probably too late to affect the result. Where now? Miracle?