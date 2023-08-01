The chance for Tottenham to bring in a sizeable fee for Harry Kane is likely to bring the England captain's time with Spurs to an end this summer, Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has said.

Striker Kane has a year left on his Spurs contract and the club has been in discussions with German giants Bayern Munich about a possible transfer.

Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I think he's finally going, Tottenham supporters.

"I think cold, hard, business acumen takes over in the end. Tottenham have got an asset who's worth £80m, £90m, maybe even £100m. He's in the final year of his contract. He wants to go, he's wanted to go for at least 12 months.

"He's broken the Tottenham goalscoring record, he probably feels that's a box ticked, and who quite frankly wouldn't want to go to Bayern Munich?

"The one thing he's not had at Tottenham is silverware, we all know that. He's done very well for his country, he's done brilliantly in the Premier League. He can go to Bayern Munich for two years. They are about as guaranteed a silverware-winning machine as you will find anywhere in Europe."