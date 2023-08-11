Ollie Kay, We Are Luton Town, external

Where will you finish? 17th. I get the feeling that there will be at the very least three worse clubs than us this season. Luton Town are currently operating in a very stable manner, both on the pitch and off the pitch, whereas you take a look around at some of the clubs we will be battling against to avoid relegation and they haven’t all had the most stable off pre-seasons, in terms of signings or managerial uncertainty.

Young talent to break through: Joe Johnson achieved some minutes towards the end of last season. We currently have limited options and injuries in defence, so Joe may be kept around and plug some gaps at the back this season.

Who needs to move on? We have kept the core of the team, but the likes of Admiral Muskwe, Luke Freeman, Glen Rea and Dion Pereira didn't feature much last season and haven't featured in pre season.

Happy with your manager? Exceedingly. He's calm and that feeds back to the players on the pitch.

Who will be your best signing? Tahith Chong is a player we have chased for a while, and he could be vital from set pieces and quick turnovers in play when counter attacking.

What are you most looking forward to? Seeing how these big teams react to playing at Kenilworth Road where the crowd is quite literally on top of you. Also, the newly refurbished Bobbers stand.

