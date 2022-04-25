Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is "in a great spirit" as he prepares for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

By his own admission, Sterling endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign in a City shirt, but he believes he has contributed more to the team this season.

"I'm in a good mood and a good spirit," he said. "We're fighting for the title and we're in the semi-finals of the Champions League, so there is not much more I can ask for.

"I'm happy to be playing and to be contributing. It would be selfish of me to speak of any contract situation."

Pep Guardiola has a plethora of attacking options and Sterling admits he has needed to adjust to being in and out of the side, regardless of his form.

"This is a team full of competition and that's what makes you thrive," added the 27-year-old.

"When you're performing, you just want to keep playing, but sometimes you have to understand there are a lot of players in the team."

Sterling has scored 23 goals in the Champions League - the joint fourth-highest mark by an English player - and says he is motivated by catching Paul Scholes (25), Steven Gerrard (30) and Wayne Rooney (34).

"You are always trying to improve every season and when these things come along, you try to achieve them," he said.

"To be playing, scoring and making assists is a massive thing and I want to contribute as much as I can."