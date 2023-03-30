Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

Every single Nottingham Forest player will be under pressure - it could be the Premier League or, if we go down, we have got to trim the team after Forest brought in 30+ players this season.

Steve Cooper will be under pressure to reduce the size of the squad for the new season ahead, plus loan and young players will have a point to prove to get in the Forest side.

The owner will want to improve the team, so keep the top players like Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White. Players like Jesse Lingard will leave Forest because he has not lived up to Forest fan expectation and not been playing much with injuries.

I just hope all players can improve and make Cooper think they are right for next season.

