We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and West Ham.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth fans

Christopher: Humiliating. Poor strategy of moving players in and out of the team and those that are in are moved around the pitch so they never know where they are, who they are with, and have no time to build character.

Kevin: The football and the team were not of a satisfactory standard for this league. Maybe they would be better off going down. Strikers and manager urgently required if they stay up.

Graham: Shocking performance. Different team within a week. Set up wrong, no heart, ball watching from the get-go. Who was marking Michail Antonio? It was training ground stuff. Lloyd Kelly was casual as per usual and they were all lacking ideas. Playing out from the back and sideways again. We were played off the park on our own patch for most parts. Didn’t even get the basics right. Embarrassing.

David: I was at the game and I was truly disappointed in the Cherries and the way they played. Many just turn up for the game. Team selection and use of substitutions is poor and strange to say the very least. Fingers crossed for the remaining games.

West Ham fans

Mike: David Moyes has finally got the boys firing. After a couple of less-deserved results, they are showing the form that would be expected of an improved squad after two impressive European qualifying Premier League seasons. A lot of teams have struggled to incorporate new and so-called better players, but things are improving for the Hammers at the right time.

Rich: West Ham scored twice in the 1st 15 minutes, they haven't done that once this season. They are beginning to look like they did last year. Brilliant performance from every player and what a goal by Pablo Fornals. Don't forget the West Ham fans as they were brilliant again.

Michael: For the first time this season Antonio looks fit and sharp, and the result is he’s pressing defenders better, winning the ball and finishing well. If Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen can score more often as in past seasons, we may well have turned the corner and win the Conference League.

Lakshman: Incredible performance by the Hammers. We played with energy and as a team. Bournemouth made mistakes and we capitalised on them. More wins like this and we will be safe and can focus on the Conference League.