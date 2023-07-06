We asked you for the best value signings Bournemouth have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Dan: Hands down Harry Arter - £4,000 from Woking or something ridiculous. Absolute bargain!

Ewan: Best bargain for AFCB has to be either Steve fletcher £30,000 - over 600 appearances and 100 goals, or Eddie Howe - £21,000 for an absolute legend!

Travis: Steve Fletcher - you can't put a price on a player who saves your club from almost certain liquidation. A class act and someone we will all be forever grateful to.

Daniel: Marc Pugh - arrived on a compensation fee of a hundred grand and gave us nine years of great service.