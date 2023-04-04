Bournemouth v Brighton: Team news

Defender Illia Zabarnyi could make his Bournemouth debut after being an unused substitute against Fulham at the weekend.

Marcus Tavernier may start after coming off the bench last time out on his return from a hamstring problem, but head coach Gary O'Neil is wary of rushing him back.

Brighton's Evan Ferguson is fit again after missing Saturday's draw with Brentford with an unspecified injury.

Head coach Roberto de Zerbi said defender Adam Webster will return in defence but Tariq Lamptey is still out with a knee injury.

