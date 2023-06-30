Arsenal's Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, 23, is the subject of interest from West Ham. (iNews - subscription required, external)

West Ham are still waiting for Arsenal to present an acceptable payment plan for the £105m purchase of England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Sun, external)

Borussia Dortmund's move for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has stalled and that could open the door for West Ham to try to sign the 25-year-old Mexico international. (90 Min, external)

