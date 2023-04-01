Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "From the first minute until the 93rd minute, it was almost the perfect performance. Even 0-1 down, we were playing well and Jack [Grealish] made a good save to stop a potential 0-2.

"The way we played, the way we found our spaces for how they defend. Our intensity, high pressing.

"Of course, we fight to chase Arsenal and they are not used to being in this position - always in the last few years, they fight to win the Premier League and all the competitions. Last season they were two games from a quadruple and now they are playing to be in the top four - it would be incredibly difficult for us as well.

"As a part of that, you have to perform the way we performed. We were so stable and stuck to the plan. All the players were magnificent.

"Always we have fought against Liverpool, the way they defend, the way they play is so difficult for us. But today the players were magnificent. We played really well in all departments so hats off to our players.

"Tell me one player who didn't play well? There was no one who was not playing well.

On Erling Haaland injury: "We spoke yesterday and he didn't feel fit. Of course we want to take a risk, this is an important game but we have Julian [Alvarez] and now we have a long week to recover. Hopefully next weekend he can be involved."