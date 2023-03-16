Thomas Frank after Brentford recovered from Saturday's loss at Everton to beat Southampton: "I love the bounce-back mentality from the players. The difference between good and great players and teams is the ability to get through setbacks.

"I think these players and this team are great in many, many ways and I love the way they bounce back."

Did you know? Since the Premier League returned on Boxing Day this season, Brentford have picked up the fourth-most points in the division (22) and have lost fewer games (1) than any side in that time. In addition, the Bees have scored 18 goals via set pieces in the Premier League this season, the most of any side. Four of their last seven goals in the competition have come from set pieces

On Ivan Toney's chance of an England call-up (Thursday, 14:00 GMT): "I don't expect anything from football. It's up to Gareth [Southgate] to pick the right squad but Ivan has done more than enough to be giving him a headache in a positive way.

"If you look at pure goalscorers for England, he is the second highest behind (Harry) Kane. If you look at clear number nines, he should be thinking very much about calling him up.

"A big player and character for us - great goal tonight. He could have got more out of the set-piece chance from earlier. And then setting [Yoane] Wissa up for the goal was very good."

Did you know? Since the start of last season, only Harry Kane (37), Mohamed Salah (34) and Son Heung-Min (29) have scored more Premier League goals than Toney (28), who has now scored 14 goals at home and 14 away from home in the competition.