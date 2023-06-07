Singer and West Ham supporter Chesney Hawkes is ready for a rollercoaster ride in Prague as the Irons aim to win their first trophy since 1980 against Fiorentina on Wednesday.

"One of the phrases a lot of West Ham fans say is: 'Typical West Ham,'" he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "And we do get put through the ringer!

"It's a pinch-yourself moment to be here and I am finding that everywhere I go.

"I am just so excited but incredibly nervous. The fact we have not been in a European final since I was five says it all - but here we are."

Former The Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner believes the topsy-turvy nature of life as a West Ham fan supporter is part of the attraction

"Nothing West Ham do is ever simple," he said. "But we wouldn't want it any other way.

"It's part of the journey you take as a West Ham fan. And towards the end of the season, the team have played their hearts out and this is massive. I just cannot wait."

Skinner also signed off with own message for the players: "Come on then, you lovely team. We've had our ups and downs and come back more powerful. Now you're in the final, give 110%.

"You are all winners, all legends - so let's do this for everyone at West Ham. Bosh!"

