Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Liverpool have only lost one of their last 28 Premier League home games against Tottenham (W18 D9), and are unbeaten in their last 11 since a 2-0 loss in May 2011 (W7 D4).

  • Spurs are the first side to stop Liverpool from winning at Anfield in the Premier League since Brighton in October 2021 (2-2). Indeed, Liverpool had won 12 successive home league games before Saturday.

  • Antonio Conte has lost just one of his six Premier League encounters with Liverpool (W1 D4) and remains unbeaten against the Reds at Anfield in the competition (D3).

  • Luis Díaz has scored in back-to-back appearances for Liverpool in all competitions for the first time, while his equaliser came from Liverpool’s first shot on target in the second half.