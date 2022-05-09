Liverpool have only lost one of their last 28 Premier League home games against Tottenham (W18 D9), and are unbeaten in their last 11 since a 2-0 loss in May 2011 (W7 D4).

Spurs are the first side to stop Liverpool from winning at Anfield in the Premier League since Brighton in October 2021 (2-2). Indeed, Liverpool had won 12 successive home league games before Saturday.

Antonio Conte has lost just one of his six Premier League encounters with Liverpool (W1 D4) and remains unbeaten against the Reds at Anfield in the competition (D3).