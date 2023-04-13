Ross County v Aberdeen: Team news

Ross County are set to be without eight players, with Eamonn Brophy the latest casualty after being ruled out for several weeks with a thigh problem.

Ben Purrington (ankle), Alex Samuel (strain), Jordan Tillson (groin) and Yan Dhanda (foot) are not far away from comebacks, while Gwion Edwards (hamstring), Ben Paton and Ross Callachan (both knee) are out longer term.

Skipper Jack Baldwin returns from suspension.

Aberdeen also have their captain, Graeme Shinnie, back from a ban. Callum Roberts has started back training following a hamstring injury while Connor Barron will have a groin issue checked.