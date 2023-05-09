A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Johan Cruyff once said of Don Revie's Leeds United; “If you give Leeds the ball they will make you dance.”

Up until his last season in charge, with a side riddled with injuries, teams were certainly dancing when they played Bielsa's Leeds.

But, by half-time against Manchester City on Saturday, there were five City players with more passes individually than the entire Leeds team combined.

New Whites manager Sam Allardyce has spoken in both his news conferences that this Leeds side are “good in possession”, but all the statistics disagree with him. Plus, while the passing stats are grim on the pitch, the rumours off it offer explanations.

There were concerns from club staff, as reported by The Athletic, external that training sessions did not focus enough on passing and that physical preparation was also criticised.

After the City game, Adam Forshaw that the players were too tired to pass after winning the ball back.

This team reacted to Allardyce's half-time team talk, and showed fight in that second half. But for Leeds, passing is the way to winning and will ease pressure on the defence.

Hope has returned but now Leeds must make their opponents dance.