Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Merseyside Police say they are investigating the theft of a panel featuring a picture of Everton chairman Bill Kenwright from outside Goodison Park.

A timeline of significant moments from the club's history is displayed around the stadium, but the one showing Kenwright was removed on Friday night, before the Toffees played Brentford in the Premier League the following day.

“We are aware that a section of the ‘Everton Timeline’ was stolen from Goodison Park at around 10.15pm on Friday 10 March," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

"We are liaising with Everton Football Club to help identify anyone involved and our enquiries are ongoing.”

Kenwright and other board members have not attended any home games since a 4-1 defeat by Brighton in January.

The club had said in a statement, external there was “real and credible threat to their safety and security".