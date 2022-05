We asked you to pick your Wolves player of the season and Ruben Neves came out on top - although it was a close contest.

BBC Radio WM's Mike Taylor named Neves on his shortlist, alongside goalkeeper Jose Sa, defender Max Kilman and fellow midfielder Joao Moutinho.

Neves took 45% of the vote, with Sa a close second on 41%. They were followed by Moutinho on 9% and Kilman on 4%.