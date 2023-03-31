County 'need to start picking up points'

BBC Scotland pundit Rory Loy says Ross County have to start picking up points regardless of opposition.

However, the Scotland u21 international doesn't think they will take anything from Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash against league-leaders Celtic.

"For Ross County, it's getting to the stage where, you normally say their season won't be defined by games against Celtic, but that needs to go out of the window now," Loy said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"They need to start picking up points, it doesn't matter who you're playing. I don't think they will take anything from the game; I think Ross County will give Celtic a decent game though with it up in Dingwall."