D﻿avid Moyes says West Ham's start to the season has not been good enough and results need to improve.

After finishing sixth and seventh respectively in the past two seasons, the Hammers sit in the bottom three after just one win from seven in the Premier League.

On the need for results to get better, Moyes said: "I think if you look back a couple of years, if you said West Ham had gone this far up the table you’d say that’s really good.

"We want to challenge there. We want to stay there. We haven’t got off to as good a start as we’ve wanted. We’ve played more games than any other Premier League club, we started the season with one fit centre-back and we’re trying to integrate seven or eight players - so there are reasons.

"But I know I’m judged on results and they need to get better."

T﻿he Hammers have only scored three goals in the Premier League so far, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma and new signings Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca yet to get off the mark.

"We’ve not scored enough goals. We’ve hit the woodwork maybe six times - which doesn’t get you a goal, but tells you you’re getting close to goals. So hopefully we’ll get them.

"We have created some chances - not as many as we want - and it’s a case of taking the opportunities we’re getting and getting in front in games."