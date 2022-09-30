M﻿arco Silva has been speaking to the media ahead of Fulham hosting Newcastle at Craven Cottage.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his media conference:

S﻿ilva confirmed that Fulham will be without Harry Wilson, Palhinha and Manor Solomon, while Antonee Robinson is a doubt.

D﻿espite being expected to miss out on Saturday Silva was full of praise for summer signing Palhinha: "He's settled very well. No surprise for me, I know him well. I expected it. Premier League suits him."

S﻿triker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be playing against former club and Silva said: "He doesn't need to play against Newcastle to be motivated. He's always motivated to play in the Fulham shirt or for the national team."

H﻿e also believes that the striker "will keep helping his team with goals and assists".

Silva said it will be a tough game against Newcastle who have "high quality" and "finished last season in a good shape". He added: "This season they have been competitive, controlling matches. A tough team to beat."

B﻿ut he believes being at home could be the difference: "At home we are strong. I think the Cottage can play a key role in tomorrow's match."

