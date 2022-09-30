Silva on team news, Mitrovic and facing Newcastle
- Published
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media ahead of Fulham hosting Newcastle at Craven Cottage.
Here are the key lines from his media conference:
Silva confirmed that Fulham will be without Harry Wilson, Palhinha and Manor Solomon, while Antonee Robinson is a doubt.
Despite being expected to miss out on Saturday Silva was full of praise for summer signing Palhinha: "He's settled very well. No surprise for me, I know him well. I expected it. Premier League suits him."
Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be playing against former club and Silva said: "He doesn't need to play against Newcastle to be motivated. He's always motivated to play in the Fulham shirt or for the national team."
He also believes that the striker "will keep helping his team with goals and assists".
Silva said it will be a tough game against Newcastle who have "high quality" and "finished last season in a good shape". He added: "This season they have been competitive, controlling matches. A tough team to beat."
But he believes being at home could be the difference: "At home we are strong. I think the Cottage can play a key role in tomorrow's match."